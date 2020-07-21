On the Farm: Miranda Lambert adds pet food line to MuttNation
ABC/Image Group LAMiranda Lambert is expanding MuttNation with a new food line.
The “Bluebird” singer took to Instagram to announce that her animal-friendly nonprofit has added a line of food and treats for cats and dogs, called On the Farm.
Available through Tractor Supply, On the Farm blends are made with farm-raised meat and high-quality grains and other ingredients.
“Well y’all the cat’s outta the (food) bag,” Miranda jokes in the caption announcing the new venture, sharing photos of her furry friends posing with the new products that come in such flavors as chicken and brown rice, and beef and cranberry. “Dinner time at our house is fun and I like knowing that my fur babies are eating good quality food.”
A portion of the sales will go toward MuttNation Foundation, established by Miranda and her mom, Bev Lambert, in 2009 to help rescue animals find homes. MuttNation also sells dog beds, toys, and food and water bowls, among many other products.
By Cillea Houghton
