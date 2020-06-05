“On This Side of Heaven,” Eric Paslay unveils tear-jerking new song, previews four-track EP
Courtesy of Eric Paslay/Schmidt PR
Eric Paslay has announced his next project, a four-song EP called Heartbeat Higher, which he’s planning to drop on July 3. The collection takes its name from his recently released new single, and Eric says that the other three tunes he’s got up his sleeve will cover a diverse variety of moods and themes.
“I think I’ve got the fans covered with four songs in every direction. I’ve got one for my ‘Barefoot’ crew, my ‘She Don’t Love You’ fans and something new for me… a cover!” the singer explains.
That cover tune, “I Took a Pill in Ibiza,” was originally released in 2015 by folk-pop singer-songwriter Mike Posner.
To celebrate his big announcement, Eric not only dropped the track list for his new EP, he also shared another new song. Called “On This Side of Heaven,” the new track is a gripping ballad about the grief that follows after losing a loved one.
In addition to the title track, Eric will round out his project with another new tune, “Boat in a Bottle.”
By Carena Liptak
