Once, Twice, Three Times A Scratch Off Winner

A man had just about the luckiest day imaginable last week and most people would love to have just one-third of his luck.

Robert Stewart bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at a convenience store and was shocked when it revealed a $5 million jackpot.

While most people would have been celebrating their new riches and thinking about what to do with all of that money, Stewart grabbed a few more bucks and bought another scratch-off ticket — which ended up winning him $500 more.

Feeling like he clearly had luck and the odds on his side, he decided to have some more fun and bought yet another scratch-off ticket which won him another $100.

Wow, can I just rub his head for good luck?