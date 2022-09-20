One Guy From Italy Challenges Lubbock To Take on Pizza Roulette

Are you brave enough to take on the challenge? Eight slices in a delicious One Guy’s pie, but will you get the spicy slice?

Longtime Covenant Children’s supporter, One Guy from Italy, is asking Lubbock to take on their Pizza Roulette Spicy Slice challenge to help raise awareness for pediatric cancer and funds for Covenant Children’s.

For $2, customers can upgrade their pizza to Pizza Roulette, meaning one slice will come out spicy, but you won’t know which one. That $2 upgrade fee will go directly to Covenant Children’s Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Clinic.

“Taking on our spicy slice challenge is nothing compared to the challenge these kids have to take on everyday living with cancer,” owner Gabe Vitela said.

September is Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month. According to the American Cancer Society, about 10,470 children in the United States under the age of 15 will be diagnosed with cancer in 2022.

After accidents, cancer is the second leading cause of death in children ages 1 to 14. About 1,050 children under the age of 15 are expected to die from cancer in 2022.

“One of our biggest priorities at Covenant Children’s is to ensure a bright and thriving future for our pediatric cancer patients,” Covenant Children’s CEO Dr. Amy Thompson said. “One Guy from Italy is helping us with that goal by not only their financial contribution to our clinic but the awareness they are raising for how many kids are

impacted by childhood cancer.”

The Pizza Roulette Spicy Slice challenge is going on from September 22 to October 22 at these locations.

One Guy from Italy, 1101 University Avenue

One Guy from Italy, 4320 50th Street

Giorgio’s Pizza, 1018 Broadway Street

If you take on the challenge, tag us with #PizzaRoulette, @oneguylubbock, and @covenantchildrens.

About Covenant Health:

Covenant Children’s is the only independently licensed, freestanding, children’s hospital in West Texas and eastern New Mexico and is one of only eight members of the

Children’s Hospital Association of Texas and is the only one in our region. As a faith-based health care system, it is Covenant Health’s vision to create Health for a

Better World. As the Best Hospital in the Panhandle Plains region as voted by U.S. News and World Report, Covenant Health has consistently provided exceptional health care to West Texas, and eastern New Mexico for more than 100 years. Our clinically integrated health network of eight hospitals, and more than 6,000 caregivers allows us

to provide our patients with better access to care using more innovative technology and procedures, while focusing on new age approaches to health care like education and

preventative medicine. To learn more about Covenant Health, please visit covenanthealth.org or our Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter, pages.