One Night at a Time: Morgan Wallen plans a 2023 world tour and readies a three-pack of new songs

December 1, 2022 11:00AM CST
ABC

Morgan Wallen is gearing up for a massive 2023. This week, the singer announced his upcoming One Night at a Time World Tour, which will bring him to a wide array of U.S. cities as well as stops in Australia, New Zealand and Canada.

News of the new trek comes just weeks after Morgan wrapped his 2022 Dangerous Tour. The singer says he’s not interested in taking much time off.

“I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have,” he states. “It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling.”

To kick things off, the singer will drop a three-pack of new songs at midnight, December 2. One of those, “One Thing at a Time,” inspired the name of his new tour, and the other two are the fan-requested “Tennessee Fan” and “Days That End in Why.” Morgan says there’s more where that came from.

“Also, I’m not quite done making this new album, so I’m going to keep making it through the holiday break and early January to chase this inspiration,” he continues. “I promise I won’t wait too long to reveal the album details.”

Hardy, Parker McCollum, Ernest and Bailey Zimmerman are special guests on the trek. Tickets for the One Night at a Time Tour go on sale December 9; three dollars of every U.S. ticket will benefit the Morgan Wallen Foundation, supporting causes like Greater Good Music, Children Are People, the Salvation Army and the National Museum of African American Music.

