‘One of Them Girls’: Lee Brice selects his next radio single

Apr 3, 2020 @ 1:00pm

Lee Brice is headed back to country radio this month with a brand-new song, “One of Them Girls.” The tune will be available beginning April 10. 

The song was the product of a “emergency songwriting session” that Lee called at two o’clock in the morning, enlisting an all-star songwriting cast including Ashley GorleyDallas Davidson and Ben Johnson. He got the inspiration to write the track after a reflective moment with his family on Father’s Day of 2019. 

“I just love that the title could easily come across as a negative connotation at first,” says Lee, who is a father of three. “But, it’s so very much about that girl that all of us — deep down, at the end of the day, at the end of our lives — really hope to have loving us.”

“One of Them Girls” will follow Lee’s chart-topping hit, “Rumor,” as well as his new duet with Carly Pearce. That song, “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is currently a top-fifteen hit at country radio.

