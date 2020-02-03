      Weather Alert

“One Thing Right”: Kane Brown is a hit with international headlining tour launch

Feb 3, 2020 @ 3:30pm

ABC/Image Group LAKane Brown is already making an impression overseas. 

The “Homesick” singer kicked off The Worldwide Beautiful Tour on Sunday night, playing for a sold-out crowd at The Academy in Dublin, Ireland. He’s set for back-to-back shows in London and Amsterdam before hopping over to Paris and Berlin. This marks Kane’s first time headlining an international tour. 

On February 29, Kane will return to North America for a string of dates in the United States and Canada before the tour wraps on May 9 in Kansas City, Missouri. Chris Lane and Russell Dickerson are on the road with Kane as supporting acts.  

The tour launch comes days after Kane’s hits “What Ifs” and “Heaven” were certified five times platinum by the RIAA.

