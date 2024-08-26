One Voice Announces Inaugural “Fore the One” Golf Tournament

One Voice, a leading advocate for survivors of sex trafficking, is thrilled to announce its inaugural “Fore the One” golf tournament, taking place on September 9, 2024, at Red Feather Golf & Social Club in Lubbock, Texas.

The “Fore the One” tournament is more than just a day of golf—it’s an embodiment of One Voice’s core belief: that helping just one individual can create a ripple effect that changes generations. Participants will have the unique opportunity to experience one of Lubbock’s newest and most exclusive golf venues while making a profound impact on the lives of the young women served by One Voice.

H-E-B has secured the title Hole In One sponsorship level, with Earl’s Plumbing and Air, Mighty Wash, Southwest Bank, The Scout Guide Lubbock, and Tide Cleaners securing Eagle sponsorship levels. It is not too late to get involved in One Voice’s inaugural tournament – limited sponsorship and team opportunities are still available to purchase online.

About One Voice:

One Voice is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting survivors of sex trafficking, ages 12 to 25, through a comprehensive approach that addresses their mental, educational, spiritual, physical, relational, and transitional needs. Our programs, including the Journey program and Haven minor outpatient services, provide a holistic, wrap-around care model designed to empower survivors on their path to healing and restoration.

Event Highlights:

The “Fore the One” golf tournament will feature:

● A round of golf at the beautiful Red Feather Golf & Social Club.

● Opportunities for participants and sponsors to network and connect with other community members dedicated to making a difference.

Why Your Participation Matters:

By sponsoring or participating as a team in the “Fore the One” tournament, you directly support the resilience and recovery of the young women at One Voice. Your involvement helps provide the necessary resources for survivors to heal, grow, and build new, positive futures. It costs $90,000 annually to support one survivor in our residential program, and every contribution to this event is an investment in their lives, affirming that their restoration is worth every effort.

Join Us:

We invite you to join us at the “Fore the One” golf tournament to experience a day of elite golfing while making a lasting difference in the lives of those who need it most. Together, we can create a brighter future for survivors of sex trafficking. To purchase your sponsorship or register your team, please visit onevoice.care/fore-the-one-golf-tournament or contact Dacia Hambry at [email protected].