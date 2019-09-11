Only Elton John is outselling Luke Combs this fall, according to StubHub

ABC/Mark LevineLuke Combs is country’s hottest touring act this fall — and is second only to Elton John overall — according to StubHub.

Country artists make a strong showing in StubHub’s ranking of the Top Touring Acts of Fall 2019, occupying three spots in the all-genre top ten. It’s country’s best performance in the ranking since 2016.

Carrie Underwood is close behind Luke at number three on the overall list, while Chris Stapleton is farther down the ranking at seven. The roundup by the online ticket marketplace looks at StubHub ticket sales for shows taking place September 15 through November 27.

If you look at country acts exclusively, it’s Luke, Carrie and Chris, with George Strait and Kacey Musgraves rounding out the tally at numbers four and five, respectively.

Since Strait isn’t playing that many shows, King George rises even closer to the top when StubHub looks at average ticket sales per show. The Country Music Hall of Famer finishes at number two on that all-genre ranking, behind only Fleetwood Mac.

Here are StubHub’s Top Touring Acts of Fall 2019:

1. Elton John

2. Luke Combs

3. Carrie Underwood

4. Lady Gaga

5. The Jonas Brothers

6. Phil Collins

7. Chris Stapleton

8. Lizzo

9. Billy Joel

10. Post Malone

Here’s StubHub’s ranking of the Top 5 Country Acts this fall:

1. Luke Combs

2. Carrie Underwood

3. Chris Stapleton

4. George Strait

5. Kacey Musgraves

