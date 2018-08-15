OOOOOOO-Marosa! What Have You Done?!?!

Sometimes it’s fun to watch a person’s 15 minutes of fame. But then there are times when the 15 minutes stretches into years and the fun story becomes a miserable train wreck. Seems to be the case with Omarosa. The idea of secretly recording someone then making it public seems so sleazy, with very few exceptions. Maaaybe IF the security of country, family or self was threatened. But that does not seem to be the case so far with the Omarosa recordings. This leads us to this question. Is it EVER okay to secretly record someone? I think yes IF the security of yourself, others or the nation is in jeopardy, otherwise, NO! Especially not if the person recording seems to only be interested in selling a book.