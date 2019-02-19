Operation “Survive The Night”

Survive the Night

LUBBOCK, TX (2/19/2018) The Salvation Army DART (Disaster Alert Response Team) team will be out tonight in the Canteen handing out coats, blankets, beanies, gloves, scarves, and meals to help those who do not have somewhere warm to sleep tonight. The team will also be offering to bring them back to the shelter and giving them a cold cot for the night.

The team will be leaving The Salvation Army corps at 5:45 pm tonight at 1111 16th Street. The team will visit several areas to offer their services. If you would like to come earlier to talk to our Disaster Coordinator and shoot B-roll, please contact me and I can arrange it.

As always, thank you for your continued support of The Salvation Army.

CONTACT: Kris Perez-Public Relations & Development Coordinator 806-438-7041 Christopher.Perez@uss.salvationarmy.org