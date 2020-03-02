      Weather Alert

Oprah Winfrey Falls On Stage

Mar 2, 2020 @ 7:22am

Ouch!  Glad she’s ok

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Team KLLL
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Saying Goodbye to Our Friend... R.I.P. Kelli
Recent JMM Podcasts