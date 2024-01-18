96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Opry Goes Dolly to celebrate Parton’s birthday

January 18, 2024 3:00PM CST
Share
Katherine Bomboy/NBC

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate Dolly Parton‘s 78th birthday on January 19 with two Opry Goes Dolly shows at the Ryman Auditorium.

While Dolly won’t be there, Opry members Lauren AlainaTerri ClarkDailey & Vincent and Don Schlitz, as well as Elle KingAshley MonroeTigirlily Gold and more will take the stage to cover Dolly’s timeless hits.

Additionally, tour guests at the Ryman and Opry House will get to enjoy cupcakes from Dolly’s Duncan Hines mixes, and visitors at both venues will get to sign a larger-than-life Dolly birthday card.

For more information and to purchase tickets, head to opry.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

God Bless The RadioFlat River Band
12:06am
Wasted On YouMorgan Wallen
12:03am
Save Me The TroubleDan Shay
12:00am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

Jon Pardi & Wife Summer Are Expecting Baby No. 2
3

Broadway Brilliance: Gaby Albo Unveils 'On Your Feet!' Secrets
4

Lea Thompson: From Flux Capacitors to Detective Mysteries
5

From the Huddle to Success: Jerry Kramer's 'Run to Win' Revealed