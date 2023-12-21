Oregon State defeats Texas Tech in final game of Maui Classic

MAKAWAO, Hawaii – Sophomores Bailey Maupin and Jasmine Shavers led the team with double-figure scoring as the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to the Oregon State Beavers, 77-65, in the final game of the Maui Classic on Wednesday night at Seabury Hall.

For Tech (11-2), Maupin posted her team-leading 12th double-digit scoring game of the season as she totaled 19 points with three rebounds, two steals and two assists. Shavers had another great performance as she collected 16 points with eight field goals made while adding four boards and a steal against Oregon State (10-0), who is also receiving votes in the AP Top 25 Poll. This is Shavers’ 10th game in double-figures as she earned herself a Maui Classic All-Tournament nod.

Elina Arike connected with a season-best two 3-pointers in the game as she tallied eight points. Kilah Freelon was right behind with seven points of her own with three rebounds, two steals and a block.

The Beavers opened the first period with an 8-2 lead before Jazmaine Lewis stopped the run with a jumper. Oregon State scored the next seven points until Maupin hit a pullup jump shot at the 4:59 mark. Maupin made one more basket for the Lady Raiders before OSU hit a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left to lead 21-8.

Texas Tech got off to a hot start to begin the second quarter as Shavers scored all eight points in the 8-0 run to come within five, 21-16. However, the Beavers answered with a 10-0 run of their own to increase their lead to 13. Maupin put up a turnaround jumper to get the Lady Raiders to 18 points, but OSU score five consecutive points right after. Tech closed the last two minutes of the period with points from Loghan Johnson and Shavers, with Shavers picking up 10 in the quarter, before the half ended with OSU leading by a 43-22 score.

Oregon State started the third period with a 7-0 run over almost two minutes of play until Maupin scored a second-chance jumper after grabbing her own rebound. Shavers would do the same thing as she turned an offensive board into two points for the Lady Raiders before a scoring drought ensued for both teams. With 5:24 left in the quarter, Maupin would make two free throws, then Rhyle McKinney posted a jumper as OSU led 52-30. At the 3:21 mark, Arike hit a 3-pointer, then Freelon added a free throw to cut into the lead. Tech also held Oregon State scoreless for over three minutes during this time. In the last second of the period, Maupin would get the Lady Raiders within 20 after hitting one from beyond the arc at the buzzer as OSU held on to the 58-38 advantage.

Both teams went back-and-forth to open the fourth quarter, highlighted by a Shavers 4-0 run a couple minutes in. Arike hit her second 3-pointer of the game at the 6:39 mark, then Maupin scored two more free throws as OSU led 69-49. Arike scored a second-chance layup followed by a big block from Freelon to get some momentum for the Lady Raiders. Jordyn Merritt converted the three-point play when she made her layup and free throw right after, then the Lady Raiders scored six of the next nine points to make it 76-62. However, the Beavers were able to maintain the advantage and get the victory over Tech by a 77-65 score.

UP NEXT

The Lady Raiders open conference play at Houston when they take on the Cougars Dec. 30 at 1 p.m.

–TECH–

Release provided by Casey Montalvo Texas Tech Athletics