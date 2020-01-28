Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Gets Pulled Over
Every driver has to follow the rules of the road – even the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
One of the iconic hotdog-shaped vehicles got pulled over by police in Waukesha County, Wisconsin. The offense? Not following the Move Over Law, which requires motorists to change to the far lane when an emergency vehicle is parked on the side of the road.
The Wienermobile was given a verbal warning and sent on its way. Hopefully this can serve as a reminder to other motorists – don’t drive like a wiener.
Have you ever spotted a Wienermobile on the roads?
What do you think it’s like to drive one?