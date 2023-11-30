Overton Hotel & Conference Center’s Annual Gingerbread Display

As the holiday season approaches, Lubbock residents and visitors eagerly anticipate Overton Hotel & Conference Center’s beloved annual gingerbread display. This year marks the 12th consecutive year of this cherished tradition, showcasing the culinary team’s talents and their spectacular confectionery masterpiece.

The official “unveiling” of this year’s display, a life-size living room scene of ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas’, is scheduled for Tuesday, December 5th, at 4:00 pm in the lobby of Overton Hotel. Hosted by the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, this event invites the public to witness the grand reveal, kicking off the display’s showcase from December 5th to December 31st.

Under the visionary guidance of Food and Beverage Director Douglas Noxon, the culinary team spent countless hours utilizing hundreds of pounds of gingerbread to bring this ambitious design to life.

The theme of this year’s display is a tribute to the famous poem, ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas’. This Christmas novelty holds a special connection to Lubbock, Texas. Originally penned by Clement Clarke Moore, the poem made its public debut in the Troy Sentinel newspaper in New York, on December 23, 1823. The late Moore has family in Lubbock, his great-great-great-niece is Jeanie Quest. Quest loves to celebrate Christmas and this year calls for an even bigger celebration as the poem commemorates its 200th anniversary! Jeanie Quest has been invited to attend this year’s gingerbread “unveiling.”

Overton Hotel is partnering once again with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch. Through the years this project has raised over $20,000. Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, a nonprofit institution offering child care, foster care, adoption services, and a children’s shelter for West Texas, is the sole beneficiary of all proceeds collected from the gingerbread display. Contributions can be made at the Overton Hotel’s front desk, and with each donation, Overton Hotel will hang an ornament on the tree in your honor.

There is no cost to view this grand display and children can write and mail Santa letters, with the Overton Hotel serving as the official mail stop for Santa.

For further information about this event, please visit www.overtonhotel.com/events.

*Speakers from the Overton Hotel and Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, 4:00pm

Lubbock Chamber of Commerce official Ribbon Cutting at 4:15pm, Christmas Carols by The Pride of West Texas Show Chorus, hot cocoa and cookies will be served*