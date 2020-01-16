Owens Signs Two-Way Contract With Phoenix Suns

LUBBOCK, Texas – Tariq Owens has officially signed a two-way NBA contract with the Phoenix Suns who announced the signing on Wednesday afternoon.
“It’s hard to put the feeling into words,” Owens said. “All of the sacrifices and hours put in were for a moment like this. I’m extremely thankful to the Suns organization for the opportunity and will put the time in to be the best version of myself that I can be.”
Owens has played this season with the Suns’ NBA G League affiliate, the Northern Arizona Suns, averaging 9.0 points on 55.0% shooting from the field and 82.8% from the free throw line plus 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 24.3 minutes. Owens leads the NAZ Suns with five double-doubles for the season and ranks 12th in the G League in total blocks and 15th in total rebounds.
Owens will wear uniform No. 41 with the Suns.
A Maryland native who joined the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer for the 2018-19 season, Owens set a new single-season program record with 92 blocked shots in his only season at Tech, including an eight-block performance against Memphis. He finished the season with 2.42 blocks per game which ranked 13th nationally and also provided 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Red Raiders. Owens scored a career-high 18 points in the win over Southern Cal in Kansas City and recorded three double-doubles, including going for 13 points and 11 rebounds in the eight-block performance against Memphis. Owens had a career-high 14 rebounds in the regular-season finale at Iowa State to help lead the Red Raiders to the program’s first Big 12 regular-season championship and had 10 rebounds in the Sweet 16 win over Michigan. He finished the year with a blocked shot in 37 of 38 games and his career with 270 blocks.
NBA teams may have up to two players under NBA Two-Way Contracts who will spend the bulk of the season in the NBA G League and not more than 45 days with their NBA team. Two-Way players are paid a corresponding daily amount based on the number of days they play in each league. Only players in their fourth NBA season or earlier are able to sign Two-Way Contracts, which can be for either one or two seasons.
The 6-10, 205-pound forward was on the Suns’ roster during the preseason and at 2019 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.