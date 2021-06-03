      Weather Alert

Pack Your Bags: This Beach Was Just Rated The Best

Jun 3, 2021 @ 9:30am

If you are dreaming of a vacation full of sun and sand, this might help you pick that perfect spot.

#3: Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach – Outer Bank, North Carolina

#2: Coopers Beach – Southampton, New York

#1: Hapuna Beach State Park – Big Island, Hawaii

The rankings are based on a long list of criteria including sand softness, water temperature, and even the color of the water.

Is there a favorite beach you went to growing up that you now take your kids/grandkids to visit?

