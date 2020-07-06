“Paint the Grass Green” is more than an OD song: Matthew Ramsey’s hidden talent
ABC/Image Group LAMost people know Matthew Ramsey as the lead singer of Old Dominion, and the songwriter behind big hits for others like Kenny Chesney‘s “Save It for a Rainy Day” and Sam Hunt‘s “Make You Miss Me.”
But fans got a glimpse at another talent when Matthew decided to create an extremely limited edition “No Such Thing As a Broken Nashville” print to raise money for victims of the Music City tornado this March.
“My degree is in illustration, so art has always been important to me,” he reveals. “I’ve been doing a lot over quarantine, actually.”
“I got those prints done and we raised $20,000 in about fifteen minutes because people just bought ’em up,” he continues. “So that was an amazing thing to be a part of. That’s the first time I’ve ever sold any artwork. So that was awesome.”
Even though many of OD’s album and singles covers have featured other art instead of pictures of the band, so far, none of it has been Matthew’s. But that might be changing.
“That’s one thing that the quarantine has given me is time,” he tells ABC Audio. “With music, all of the stuff that comes along with being in a band and being a songwriter and all that, it just left me with very little time to be creative in the visual realm.”
“But this has given me that time,” he explains. “So I never was able to do anything with the album artwork. Maybe in the future.”
In the meantime, you may be able to glimpse more of Matthew’s work on his socials.
“I’ll probably end up posting some stuff that I’ve been working on just to give people something to look at for a minute… I’m an amateur, but it’s fun,” he says.
By Stephen Hubbard
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.