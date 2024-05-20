Paint with a Passion with Martha Hunnicutt

Painting With Passion: Workshop in fine art acrylic painting. Students will focus on simple, yet effective, ways to paint. You will learn about the use of value and layering of color to create depth in your painting. You will progress from basics to a more complex painting with guided instruction. This painting will create a good foundation that you can apply to your future paintings.

What’s New: Access to a Private Facebook Group for Paint with Passion Workshops.

Painting with Passion

Martha Hunnicutt

Classes take place on the first Saturday of the month.

Class fee: $75

Supply fee: $50

Ages 13+

May – Architecture

June – Animals

July – Landscapes

August – Seascapes

September – Skyscapes

October – Still Life

November – Architecture

December – Animal

Martha Hunnicutt, a native Texan hailing from Levelland, holds a Bachelor’s in Business Administration (B.B.A.) from Eastern New Mexico University. Her commitment to the arts extends beyond personal expression; she actively contributes to the creative community. As the Vice President of Exhibits for the West Texas Watercolor Society in Lubbock, Martha champions the cause of art, both locally and beyond.

Martha’s artistic journey encompasses a rich tapestry of experiences. With over a decade of involvement in various creative realms, she has explored music, painting, business ownership, vocational teaching, and freelance graphic design. Her passion lies in helping individuals and organizations achieve their aspirations.

Notably, Martha’s artwork has garnered recognition. She has been featured in Lubbock Magazine and has received numerous awards for her captivating pieces. Her work graces many private collections. She is known for making a lasting impact on art enthusiasts.

Martha’s style of painting can be best described as Impressionistic Realism. She favors a variety of media, including pastels, watercolors, and oils. Her inspiration stems from a deep connection to her subject matter—a personal wellspring of solace, reflection, imagination, and escape. As a proud Texan, Martha’s art resonates with the essence of her home state. Currently, she is immersed in creating a captivating Western-inspired Art Series that promises to captivate viewers with its evocative storytelling.

She is currently teaching a class, Painting with Passion, at the Lubbock Municipal Gard and Arts Center.

The Lubbock Garden & Arts Center strives to offer an array of fun and comprehensive classes and events for all ages, from basic classes in painting, drawing and photography, to specialized classes such as faux-finishing. The center is located at 4215 University Avenue. For more information on classes or reservations, please call the Lubbock Garden & Arts Center at (806) 767-3724, email [email protected] or visit our web site at www.lubbockgac.org.