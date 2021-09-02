Paranormal Investigator Steve Shippy on “Ed Gein – The Real Psycho” If things go bump in the night, are you terrified? Steve Shippy, paranormal investigator is on the case in “Shock Docs: Ed Gein – The Real Psycho” on Discovery + and he goes Beyond the Mic. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Paranomal Investigator Steve Shippy Goes Beyond The Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Director Discovery Plus Documentary Haunting Lubbock Paranormal Paranormal Investigator Producer Prozak Sean Dillon Steve Shippy Texas Travel Channel