Parker McCollum adds new spring/summer tour dates

January 13, 2023 10:30AM CST
courtesy of Live Nation

Parker McCollum is spending some more time on the road this year. The “Pretty Heart” singer just added some more dates to his spring/summer tour schedule.

Parker’s tour, which features special guests Larry Fleet, Kameron Marlowe and Jackson Dean on select dates, kicks off May 5 in Rogers, Arkansas, and runs through September 23 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

A presale begins January 17 at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales set for January 20 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the complete list of dates here.

And this won’t be fans’ only chance to see Parker on the road this year. He’s also serving as a special guest on select dates of Morgan Wallen’s One Night at a Time World Tour.

