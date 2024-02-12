96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Parker McCollum covers John Mayer’s “Perfectly Lonely”

February 12, 2024 1:00PM CST
Feeling a little lonely this Valentine’s Day? Fret not, Parker McCollum‘s got you covered with his version of John Mayer‘s “Perfectly Lonely.”

The track originally arrived in 2009 as part of John’s RIAA-certified double-Platinum fourth album, Battle Studies, and was rolled out as a single in 2010.

“Nothing to do/ Nowhere to be/ A simple little a kind of free/ Nothing to do/ No one but me/ And that’s all I need,” Parker sings in the pre-chorus before proclaiming in the chorus, “I’m perfectly lonely/ I’m perfectly lonely/ I’m perfectly lonely/ Yeah/ Cause I don’t belong to anyone/ And nobody belongs to me.”

While Parker portrays a lonely man in his cover, the “Pretty Heart” singer is far from lonely in real life. 

Parker and his wife, Hallie Ray, recently announced that they’re expecting their first child later this year. The couple got married March 2022 in Tomball, Texas.

Parker’s latest album is 2023’s Never Enough, which features the #1 hit “Handle on You” and its current single, “Burn It Down,” which is in the top 10 of the country charts.

