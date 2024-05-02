96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Parker McCollum dedicates “Things I Never Told You” video to mom

May 2, 2024 2:05PM CDT
Share
ABC

Parker McCollum has rolled out a music video for his song “Things I Never Told You.”

The video features Parker fully in his element onstage at a sold-out headlining show at Texas’ Moody Center, but the focal person is not him — it’s his mother.

Besides performance footage, the video interweaves heartfelt photos and clips of Parker and his mom from over the years, including them dancing together on Parker’s wedding day.

Though Parker didn’t write “Things I Never Told You,” he says its storyline resonated with him.

“My buddy Taylor Phillips sent this song to me one day. He wrote it with Lynn Hutton and Monty Criswell and just one time through…I didn’t even listen to the whole song, but halfway through after the first chorus, I said, ‘I’m in. I’m singing that song,’” Parker shares.

“It reminded me so much of my mom and I knew she would love to hear it,” the Texas native recalls. “I didn’t tell her anything about it. I had her come to one of [our] tour rehearsals this year and played it for her there, full band with the whole production and everything and an empty amphitheater. It was kind of cool.”

He adds, “I cut that just for her and thought it was such an amazing song.”

You can find “Things I Never Told You” on Parker’s latest album, Never Enough, out now.

For tickets to Parker’s ongoing Burn It Down Tour, visit his website.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Im Comin OverChris Young
4:01pm
Checking InFor King & Country (feat. Lee Bric
3:58pm
HomeBlake Shelton
3:54pm
CowgirlsMorgan Wallen Ft. Ernest
3:47pm
Jesus And MamaConfederate Railroad
3:43pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Blake Shelton Says Being Stepdad To Gwen Stefani's Three Sons Has Changed Him in 'Every Possible Way'
2

John Ondrasik Explores the Music Matters Challenge
3

Brent Underwood's Expedition into "Ghost Town Living"
4

Yo-Yo Ma single tickets available now!
5

'Lost' Johnny Cash Album To Be Released