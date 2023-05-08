96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Parker McCollum earns third chart-topper with “Handle On You”

May 8, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of MCA Nashville

Parker McCollum has notched his third consecutive career chart-topper with “Handle On You.”

The song follows in the footsteps of earlier number-one hits, “Pretty Heart” and “To Be Loved By You.”

Of his new accomplishment, Parker shares, “Thank y’all for making ‘Handle On You’ my third #1. Releasing a new album with a #1 already on it is really special and I’m glad Country radio digs it. Thank you to my fans and thank you Country Radio!”

“Handle On You” is the lead single off Parker’s upcoming album, Never Enough. The 15-track record arrives Friday, May 12, and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Down The RoadJaylee Gandy
4:12am
GoldDierks Bentley
4:09am
RevivalShenandoah
4:06am
Head Over BootsJon Pardi
4:03am
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
4:00am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Jaylee Gandy joins Jeff Mudflap and the Gang Playing Friends Trivia
2

Luke Combs' Wife Explains Why They Still Live In A Two-Bedroom House
3

Dr Travis Taylor on Unidentified Flying Objects
4

Texas Best-Selling Author Don Bentley on "Forgotten War"
5

Luke Bryan Announces The Return Of Farm Tour