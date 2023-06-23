Parker McCollum + Loud Lemon unveil new vodka cocktail flavor

Parker McCollum has announced his partnership with burgeoning adult beverage brand Loud Lemon.

As part of this collaboration, Parker and Loud Lemon have released a fresh flavor of the company’s vodka-based Lemonade Cocktail called Cranberry Sunrise.

Reflecting on Loud Lemon’s road to launching, founder and CEO Jeff Outlaw shares, “COVID-19 was an obstacle in many ways, but it gave us and Parker the time to understand each other better and create work that makes sense. Collaborating with Parker to create the new Cranberry Sunrise flavor showcases the truest kind of partnership. We’re lucky and proud to have Parker on our team.”

“Their motto is to ‘Live Out Loud,’ and that means celebrating life, being authentic and working hard,” adds Parker. “When Jeff approached me and Hallie Ray to create the new flavor, we jumped at the chance. Cranberry Sunrise turned out delicious and I’m excited to be part of such a fun, innovative company with such a passionate founder.”

For more information on Loud Lemon and to check out the newly launched Cranberry Sunrise Lemonade Cocktail, visit loudlemon.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.