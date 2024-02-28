96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Parker McCollum loves seeing you sing back his songs

February 28, 2024 10:15AM CST
Share
ABC

If you’ve sung Parker McCollum‘s songs back to him at shows, you’ve put a smile on his face.

The “Pretty Heart” hitmaker, who’s currently on his Burn It Down Tour, says seeing fans know his songs and sing them back to him makes him feel fulfilled as a songwriter.

“It is the gratification of knowing that you’re a good songwriter and your songs are connecting,” says Parker. “When you’re out there in person seeing ’em sing every word to those songs back to you, that’s the biggest part of being a songwriter.”

Coming up, Parker will take his Burn It Down Tour to Columbia, South Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Abilene, Texas; Edinburg, Texas; and more. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit parkermccollum.com.

“Burn It Down” is currently #7 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Truck BedHardy
5:42pm
Going Going GoneLuke Combs
5:39pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
5:36pm
We DancedBrad Paisley
5:33pm
Fearless (the Echo)Jackson Dean
5:29pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Scotty McCreery To Be Inducted Into the Grand Ole Opry
2

Jon Pardi's Daughter Turns One: 'Still Can't Believe You're Ours'
3

Introducing Nektar Juice Bar
4

Yo-Yo Ma in Lubbock
5

Lubbock Public Library Events for the Week of February 19