96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Parker McCollum shares gratitude for fan battling cancer: ” It was my absolute pleasure to play for you”

May 28, 2024 12:30PM CDT
Share
ABC

Undergoing chemotherapy and attending a concert is no easy feat, and Parker McCollum knows that. That’s why when a fan reached out to him on social platform X on behalf of her friend who has cancer, he responded.

“@ParkerMcCollum You left the 3 of us speechless with your kindness & words of encouragement for my friend Jill! The memories you’ve given us are priceless!” a fan told Parker, attaching a photo collage of their concert night, which featured Parker’s set list and a sign that read “CHEMO ONE DAY, PARKER, COREY, AND GEORGE THE NEXT” with #KICKINGCANCERSASS.

Noticing the fan’s strength and dedication to his music, Parker replied, “Going through chemo and still found the strength to come out to a show and stand all night front row in the pit. It was my absolute pleasure to play for you last night. I hope you enjoyed it as much as I did. God Bless you!”

For tickets to Parker’s ongoing Burn It Down Tour, visit his website.

On June 7, Parker will take Nashville’s Nissan Stadium stage to perform at CMA Fest. The lineup includes Luke Bryan, Cody Johnson, Kelsea Ballerini and Jon Pardi. For tickets, head to cmafest.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Cowboy SongsGeorge Birge
6:28pm
White HorseChris Stapleton
6:25pm
OutskirtsSam Hunt
6:22pm
Drunk (and I Dont Wanna Go Home)Elle King & Miranda Lambert
6:18pm
I Had Some HelpPost Malone & Morgan Wallen
6:12pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Toby Keith's Daughter Shares Message About Father & Accepts Posthumous Honorary Degree
2

Zac Brown Band Makes Bombshell Sphere Decision
3

Unraveling Justice: Nancy Grace's Deep Dive into 'Crime Stories'
4

Garden & Arts Center Haiku Gourd Exhibition
5

West Texas Mourns the Loss of Music Icon Don Caldwell at 79