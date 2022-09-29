96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Parker McCollum will headline a special, Houston-themed opening day for RodeoHouston 2023

September 29, 2022 2:30PM CDT
Share
Parker McCollum will headline a special, Houston-themed opening day for RodeoHouston 2023

ABC/Connie Chornuk

Parker McCollum is returning to RodeoHouston for 2023, where he’ll headline the first day of the extensive, star-packed festival proceedings.

It’s not the first time Parker’s headlined the rodeo, but next year’s performance will be a little bit different, as plans were unveiled this week for an opening day packed full of special events celebrating all things Texas.

That includes a performance from a local band on the Stars Over Texas stage, plus an early bird giveaway of custom-made Howdy bobbleheads for the first 10,000 people to show up to the festival.

Of course, it’ll all close out with Parker’s performance. He’s the perfect performer to celebrate the hometown theme: He hails from Conroe, Texas, just 40 miles north of Houston. The singer also proved to be a crowd favorite when performed at a previous RodeoHouston to a packed crowd of 73,243 fans.

Parker’s headlining set will kick off RodeoHouston 2023 on February 28. Tickets go on sale to the public on October 6.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Buy DirtJordan Davis/luke Bryan
3:43pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
3:39pm
Nobody To BlameChris Stapleton
3:35pm
Wishful DrinkingIngrid Andress/sam Hunt
3:29pm
Free And Easy (down The RoadDierks Bentley
3:25pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Red Raiders Alums Introduces Toddi Vodka
2

Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway
3

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years
4

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of Over 500 Jobs and More Than $66M into the Lubbock Community
5

How Long Do You Need To Walk Outside To See a Boost in Your Mental Health?

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts