Parker McCollum’s excited to “Burn It Down” at the CMT Music Awards

Parker McCollum‘s excited to “Burn It Down” in style at the CMT Music Awards on Sunday.
“That song’s been so big for us. ‘Burn It Down’ has been a huge hit for us, and so to get the opportunity to perform it on the CMT Awards live on television in Austin, Texas is pretty special,” says Parker in a press release.
“What that song’s done for us in the past year is what you dream of with every song you send to radio, every song you release. It’s been a big reason that we’ve been able to level up and been fortunate enough to keep growing in this business,” he shares. “To get to shine a spotlight on that song on national TV — that’s gonna be rowdy.”
Parker’s also excited to be joined by Brittney Spencer onstage.
“We’re going to feature her in the performance, and I mean, that’s super special,” says Parker. “No question she’ll kill it!”
The 2024 CMT Music Awards airs live from Austin, Texas, on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.
