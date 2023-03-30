Parker McCollum’s got a “Handle” on a Gold certification

Parker McCollum‘s “Handle On You” has been certified Gold by the RIAA.

“Another Gold record – what an awesome thing to be able to say,” Parker shares. “I can’t thank the fans enough for always showing up. Y’all keep this whole thing going and I couldn’t do it without you.”

“Parker McCollum is a redefining, culture shaping artist,” adds UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe. “At a time when star power is being undervalued and streaming metrics are crowned king, Parker proves that you can have, and be, both. Parker is a very important artist for the future of country music and we are beyond blessed that he is helping define our next era of country music at Universal Music Group Nashville.”

Cindy and RIAA SVP of Artist & Industry Relations Jackie Jones also presented Parker and his management team with a plaque on March 28 to celebrate this accomplishment. A picture of this milestone moment is on Parker’s website.

“Handle On You” is currently top five and rising on the country charts. It also serves as the lead single from Parker’s forthcoming album, Never Enough, which arrives on May 12.

