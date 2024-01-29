96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Parker McCollum’s got a Valentine’s Day hoodie for you

January 29, 2024 3:15PM CST
Looking to keep your sweetheart warm this Valentine’s Day? Well, Parker McCollum‘s dropped a new pullover hoodie.

Inspired by Parker’s song, “Tails I Lose,” the white hoodie features a Parker McCollum red heart logo on the front and a “Heads You Win, Tails I Lose” design at the back. 

“Celebrate Valentine’s Day early with this exclusive hoodie over in the merch shop,” Parker shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The white “Tails I Lose” pullover hoodie is priced at $70 and available for purchase now at Parker’s merch store.

