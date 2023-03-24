Parks and Recreation April Events & Classes

Bunny Brunch

April 1, 2023

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Copper Rawlings

Enjoy making bunny crafts, playing games, having a delicious brunch, and taking pictures with the Easter Bunny. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please visit www.playlubbock.com or call Copper Rawlings at 806-767-2704.

Easter Egg Hunt

April 1, 2023

10:00 AM – Noon

Safety City

Bring your Easter basket and enjoy games, face painting, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. In addition, there will be egg hunting split into different age groups. Festivities kick off at 10:00 AM at Safety City located at 4500 Avenue U. For more information; please call Hodges Community Center at 806-767-3706.

Easter Bunny Car Hop

April 1, 2023

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Mae Simmons

Participate in our Bunny Car Hop at Mae Simmons Community Center! We will have Easter treats, games, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. This event is free for all ages. For more information, please call Mae Simmons at 806-767-2708.

Easter Egg Hunt for Pups

April 1, 2023

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Maxey Community Center

Get ready for a tail-wagging good time at our 8th Annual Easter Pups Event! Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department on April 1st from 11AM to 1PM for a fun-filled day with your furry friends. The main event is an Easter egg hunt for dogs from 12:30PM to 1PM, where your furry friends can hunt for treats and prizes hidden in colorful eggs. Aside from the egg hunt, we’ve planned various exciting games and activities for dogs to enjoy. Be sure to stick around for fun races, contests, and surprises throughout the day. If you want to keep your pups safe, take advantage of the FREE microchipping services the Lubbock Animal Shelter provides. We have plenty of prizes to give away for the most energetic dogs and those who take it easy. So, bring your leashed pups and celebrate Easter with us in style! For information, please call Maxey Community Center at 806-767-3796.