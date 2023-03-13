Parks and Recreation April Events & Classes

Bunny Brunch

April 1, 2023

9:30 AM – 11:30 AM

Copper Rawlings

Enjoy making bunny crafts, playing games, having a delicious brunch, and taking pictures with the Easter Bunny. Pre-registration is required. For more information or to register, please visit www.playlubbock.com or call Copper Rawlings at 806-767-2704.

Easter Egg Hunt

April 1, 2023

10:00 AM – NoonSafety City

Bring your Easter basket and enjoy games, face painting, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. In addition, there will be egg hunting split into different age groups. Festivities kick off at 10:00 AM at Safety City located at 4500 Avenue U. For more information; please call Hodges Community Center at 806-767-3706.

Easter Bunny Car Hop

April 1, 2023

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Mae Simmons

Participate in our Bunny Car Hop at Mae Simmons Community Center! We will have Easter treats, games, and pictures with the Easter Bunny. This event is free for all ages. For more information, please call Mae Simmons at 806-767-2708.

Easter Egg Hunt for Pups

April 1, 2023

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Maxey Community Center

Your pups will enjoy pictures with the Easter Bunny, hunting for dog bones, visiting with local pet businesses, and more fun! Activities for you and your pups begin at 11:00am, with the pup’s Easter Hunt Egg beginning promptly at Noon. Dogs must be on a leash and have proof of rabies vaccinations. Easter Bunny pictures will be available for purchase for $5 on the day of the event. For information, please call Maxey Community Center at 806-767-3796.

Tamale Workshop

April 7 – 8, 2023

Copper Rawlings Community Center

Learn to make tamales, a Mexican holiday tradition. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, April 5th. For more information, please visit www.playlubbock.com or call 806-767-2704.