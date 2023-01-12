96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Parks and Recreation’s Adult Sports Leagues

January 12, 2023 10:47AM CST
Is your New Year’s resolution to be more active in 2023 or meet new people? Parks and Recreation has you covered. Join one of our adult recreational leagues! We offer court volleyball, sand volleyball, softball, cornhole and more.

Registration for court volleyball is now open until January 17. Court volleyball is an 8-game season and will include a tournament for the top 4 teams. To register, or for more information about adult recreational leagues, please visit www.playlubbock.com or call 806-775-2688.

