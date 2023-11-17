96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Parton Like a Rockstar as the Opry Goes Dolly

November 17, 2023 4:21PM CST
Share
Butterfly Records/Big Machine Label Group

Dolly Parton‘s taking over the Grand Ole Opry on her birthday — sort of.

For the second year in a row, the country music institution will honor the soon-to-be 78-year-old with a special Opry Goes Dolly show on January 19.

While Dolly will be partying elsewhere, the celebration will be in full swing at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, with artists like Ashley Monroe and Tigirlily Gold covering the legend’s songs. There will also be cupcakes, Dolly-themed drinks and even a Parton impersonator. 

The Opry will donate $5 from every ticket sold to the Opry Trust Fund, which helps members of the country music family who are in need. 

You can even win a free trip to the show through the Parton Like a Rockstar sweepstakes, named for Dolly’s new album. You can find out more at Opry.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
6:58pm
Sand In My BootsMorgan Wallen
6:55pm
White HorseChris Stapleton
6:48pm
Whiskey On YouNate Smith
6:45pm
AustinBlake Shelton
6:41pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Red Raider Roster Report – Texas Tech Basketball
2

From Gilmore Girls to Sully: Scott Patterson's Versatile Journey
3

Bill Courtney: Building Character On and Off the Football Field
4

From Firehouse to Chief's Office: Clare Frank's Remarkable Memoir
5

Tony Bradford Organizes Turkey Drive for Lubbock Community