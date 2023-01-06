96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Party in Texas! Luke Bryan saddles up for Houston Rodeo

January 6, 2023 10:33AM CST
Luke Bryan‘s ready to saddle up for one of country music’s biggest events of the entire year. He’ll play the finals of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Sunday, March 19, at NRG Stadium. 

As usual, the lineup is three weeks of the biggest names in music, with a particular emphasis on country. Parker McCollum kicks things off February 28, with Brooks & DunnWalker HayesZac Brown BandJason AldeanJon PardiAshley McBrydeKenny ChesneyChris StapletonCody Johnson and Brad Paisley all taking the stage in subsequent days. 

Superstars from the pop world, like New Kids on the Block, the Chainsmokers and Machine Gun Kelly, are also on the bill. 

Tickets go on sale Thursday, January 12. Visit RodeoHouston.com for all the details. 

