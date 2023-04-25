96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Party mode on: Dustin Lynch’s throwing a pool party in Nashville

April 25, 2023 2:30PM CDT
ABC

Dustin Lynch is turning on Music City’s “party mode” with his country music-themed pool party, DUSTIN LYNCH POOL SITUATION: NASHVILLE.

The summery event will take place June 10 at Margaritaville Hotel Nashville during CMA Fest. It’ll feature longtime components of Dustin’s Pool Party bash during Luke Bryan’s annual Crash My Playa, as well as other live show essentials.

“I can’t believe I didn’t think to do this sooner,” Dustin tells The Tennessean in a recent interview. “Currently, I’m having the most fun I’ve ever had in my career. I’m in control of fun, interactive and pumped-up crowds. I’m ready to make memories with them at whatever heights I dream are possible.”

Dustin first launched his fan club pool party in Las Vegas in June 2021. 

Members of Dustin’s Stay Country Club will get first access to the tickets. Limited event tickets will be allocated via a random lottery system, with the opt-in period for the drawing open now until Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m. ET. Winners will be notified via email on Friday, April 28.

Sign up to be a member and enter at staycountryclub.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

