Party with Brian Kelley & Chase Rice ahead of the Super Bowl

February 9, 2023 12:49PM CST
ABC

Old friends Brian Kelley and Chase Rice are getting together to throw a Super Bowl party like no other.

The co-writers of Florida Georgia Line‘s smash “Cruise” will play a Saturday show on the Sky Line Rooftop of Hotel Valley Ho, overlooking Camelback Mountain in downtown Scottsdale, Arizona. 

Look for special guests to join them, including former Miss Texas and Miss United States Whitney Miller

The gathering’s being put on by Brian and his wife, Brittney, as part of their Chill Cowboy Country Club. You can find more info online

Brian will be playing songs from his solo debut, Sunshine State of Mine, while Chase will do songs from I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell, which drops Friday. 

