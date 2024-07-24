96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Patrick Fabian Talks “The Way We Speak”

July 24, 2024 6:03AM CDT
Patrick Fabian Talks “The Way We Speak”
Patrick Fabian / The Way We Speak / Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Patrick Fabian joins us for a Beyond the Mic Short cut. He opens up about the emotional and mental challenges of his new role, the beauty of collaboration in independent films, and what success means to him today.

“Sometimes the thing and the prize that we think we want is going to make us whole is indeed not that. And you’re missing what’s going on around you and the journey.”

Let’s go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Acting
Actor
Better Call Saul
BeyondtheMic
Ian Ebright
Independent Film
Patrick Fabian
SeanDillon
The Way We Speak
Veronica Mars

