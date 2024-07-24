Patrick Fabian Talks “The Way We Speak”

Patrick Fabian / The Way We Speak / Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Patrick Fabian joins us for a Beyond the Mic Short cut. He opens up about the emotional and mental challenges of his new role, the beauty of collaboration in independent films, and what success means to him today.

“Sometimes the thing and the prize that we think we want is going to make us whole is indeed not that. And you’re missing what’s going on around you and the journey.”

Let’s go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.