      Weather Alert

Patrick Mahomes Attending Tonight’s Game Versus Baylor

Feb 16, 2022 @ 7:44pm

Big games are this week with the Red Raiders facing Baylor tonight at the USA.

And who’s in town?

Mr. Texas Tech Football Patrick Mahomes.

Get ready for the USA to come alive tonight.

Wonder if he spoke to the Red Raider Football team this afternoon?

You May Also Like
Tickets on Sale for Lubbock Uncorked
Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll 02/11/2022
Dolly Parton reveals her new Super Bowl ad with Miley Cyrus; continues rollout of her 'Run Rose Run' album
Friends Who Have Gone To Every Super Bowl Plan, Likely, Final Trip
Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Calendar of Events for 02/14/2022
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On