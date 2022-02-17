Patrick Mahomes Attending Tonight’s Game Versus Baylor

Big games are this week with the Red Raiders facing Baylor tonight at the USA.
And who’s in town?
The rumor is true. The NFL’s best will be at the @TexasTechMBB game tonight.
Welcome home, @PatrickMahomes! pic.twitter.com/jYOHf7O5Jg
— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 16, 2022
Mr. Texas Tech Football Patrick Mahomes.
Get ready for the USA to come alive tonight.
Wonder if he spoke to the Red Raider Football team this afternoon?