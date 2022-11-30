96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Patrick Mahomes Welcomes Newborn Son

November 30, 2022 9:14AM CST
Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their newborn son on Monday.  Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III was born Monday at a health 7 pounds, 8 ounces.    His dad shared a proud photo to Instagram – but didn’t reveal the baby’s face.  It’s the second child for Patrick and Brittany, joining older sister Sterling Skye Mahomes, who was born last year.

Parents – was the second child easier or more difficult than the first?

