Patrick Mahomes Welcomes Newborn Son

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany welcomed their newborn son on Monday. Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III was born Monday at a health 7 pounds, 8 ounces. His dad shared a proud photo to Instagram – but didn’t reveal the baby’s face. It’s the second child for Patrick and Brittany, joining older sister Sterling Skye Mahomes, who was born last year.

