Paul Scheer Talks Life, Career, and His New Book

June 18, 2024 5:54AM CDT
In my latest episode we welcome actor, comedian, director, and author Paul Scheer! Paul discusses his new book “Joyful Recollections of Trauma”. He opens up about his family life, overcoming adversity, and the people who’ve supported him along the way. Don’t miss the Rockin’ 8 where Paul talks about his first Star Wars action figure, New York street pizza, and more. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut with Paul Scheer.

 

 

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

