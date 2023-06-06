96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Paula Deen has your perfect Dad’s Day bundle

June 6, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Aaron Davidson/Getty Images for SOBEWFF

With Father’s Day coming up, it’s time to shop for the perfect gift for your dad.

Well, look no further than Paula Deen‘s Dad’s Day Kitchen Care Package. 

The four-item South in Your Mouth For Dad bundle includes a Deen Brothers seasoning salt, Deen Bothers jack of all spices, butter toffee peanuts and “South in Your Mouth” mug.

Fans can comment on Paula’s latest Facebook video for a chance to win one of the bundles.

The South in Your Mouth For Dad bundle is available for purchase now at pauladeenshop.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

