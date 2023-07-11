96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Paula Deen’s got your kitchen essentials

July 11, 2023 3:15PM CDT
Share
Tamargo/Getty Images for Food Network SoBe Wine & Food Festival

It’s time to swap out your old kitchen towels and oven mitts for Paula Deen‘s new Kitchen Basics Bundle. 

The new care package includes a blue bowl scraper, a printed towel with temperatures and measurements and an oven mitt with cooking temperatures printed on it.

Originally priced at $30.97, the three-item bundle is now going at a discount price of $22.99.

What are you waiting for? Grab yours now at pauladeenshop.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

DrinkabyCole Swindell
2:40am
If You Go DownKelsea Ballerini
2:37am
If You Go DownKelsea Ballerini
2:37am
Til You CantCody Johnson
2:34am
Til You CantCody Johnson
2:34am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

“American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal” Author Neil King Jr.
2

Dr. Dawn Harris Sherling on "Eat Everything"
3

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
4

Toby Keith Opens Up About His Cancer & Provides Update
5

Morgan Wallen's Son Gets Bandages Off