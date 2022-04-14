      Weather Alert

Pavement Maintenance Work at 114th & University to Start Monday

Apr 14, 2022 @ 3:14am

On Monday, April 18, the City of Lubbock Street Maintenance Department will begin pavement modifications at the intersection of 114th Street and University Avenue. This may require closures on the east side of the intersection during work hours. Appropriate signage and barricades will be placed around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Pavement modifications will take approximately two weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

