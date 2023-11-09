96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Pavement Repairs on Portion of 82nd Street to Begin Monday

November 9, 2023 9:38AM CST
Getty Images

Beginning Monday, November 13, West Texas Paving Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on 82nd Street between Milwaukee Avenue and Slide Road. This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes.

Pavement repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

