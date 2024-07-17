96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Pavement Repairs to Begin Monday on Portion of Memphis Avenue in South Lubbock

July 17, 2024 2:46AM CDT
On Monday, July 22, West Texas Paving Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on Memphis Avenue, between 98th Street and 106th Street. This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately three weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

