Pavement Repairs to Begin Wednesday on North Holly Avenue

August 5, 2024 11:48AM CDT
Getty Images

On Wednesday, August 7, West Texas Paving Inc., under contract with the City of Lubbock, will begin pavement repairs on North Holly Avenue, between East Regis Street to Dead End South. This work will require changes to traffic flow during construction. Appropriate signage and barricades will be in place around the work zone. Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. Pavement repairs will take approximately two weeks to complete depending on weather and construction.

