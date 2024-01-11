96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Pay tribute to George Strait with a King of Country Music T-shirt

January 11, 2024 3:15PM CST
Share
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

George Strait fans: Need a new T-shirt to add to your collection? Well, you’re in luck. George has teamed with Wrangler for a new “The King of Country Music” T-shirt.

Priced at $24.99, the asphalt-colored tee features George’s face against the American flag and “George Strait” and “The King of Country Music” embossed above and below it, respectively. 

If you want to complete the Western look, you can also grab a pair of Wrangler jeans from the George Strait collection.

You can purchase your George Strait T-shirt now at wrangler.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

No playlist data.
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

KLLL is Listening to YOU!
2

The Art of the Wrap: Alton Delaney's Ultimate Challenge
3

Mark Bego Unveils Joe Cocker's Iconic Story
4

Tales of Triumph: Paul Cowsill Reveals The Cowsills' Enduring Spirit
5

Divo Dynamics: 20 Years of Global Harmonies